Three Fishermen Missing After Boat Crashes With Ship Near Galle

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Three fishermen have been reported missing after a fishing boat crashed with a ship near Galle.

The Sri Lanka Navy said the local fishing trawler capsized approximately 271 nautical miles (501km) on the high seas southwest of Galle.

The fishing trawler 'Nihathamani 01'(Reg No. IMUL – A- 0690 – GLE), carrying 07 fishermen, departed from the Galle Fisheries harbour on 25th August 2024.

The trawler collided with a ship in the early hours of Monday, causing the trawler to capsize.

Three fishermen were reported missing and 4 others were rescued by a fishing trawler that was in thee area.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that one fishermen who was rescued is in critical condition.

The Navy deployed a ship to bring the fishermen ashore.

Meanwhile, the Merchant Shipping Secretariat, with the assistance of MRCC Colombo, is coordinating efforts to identify the foreign ship involved in the accident and take legal action against it. (Colombo Gazette)