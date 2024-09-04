Swiss Embassy In Iraq Reopens

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has an embassy in Baghdad for the first time since 1991. The Swiss representation in the Iraqi capital reopened on Tuesday. The foreign cites the improved security situation as the main reason.

Iraq is at the beginning of a phase of economic development and is playing an increasingly important role in the region as a bridge builder and mediator, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote in a press release.