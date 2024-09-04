BillAvenue Achieves Milestone, NBBL recognises BillAvenue as a -Certified TSP Partner.

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 03, 2024 – Infibeam Avenues Ltd. (BSE: 539807, NSE: INFIBEAM), a leading listed fintech company, is excited to announce that its BBPS Bill Payments processing unit, BillAvenue, is now a NBBL-certified Technology Service Provider (TSP) Partner for both Biller Operating Unit (BOU) and Customer Operating Unit (COU). This prestigious recognition highlights BillAvenue’s position as a trailblazer in the digital payments space.

Ms. Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL) said, “We are excited to have BillAvenue as a certified TSP partner for Bharat Connect ecosystem. BillAvenue has had a very long and successful relationship with NPCI Bharat Bill Pay Ltd., and we are confident that this certification will enable them to leverage their experience for the benefit of newer partners. We look forward to them playing an instrumental role in fostering the growth of ecosystem”.

Mr. Daykin Creado, CEO of BillAvenue, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, said, “Securing the official NBBL TSP certification for both COU and BOU is a testament to the robustness and enterprise-grade quality of our technology stack. This is a pivotal moment for us, and we believe it will propel BillAvenue to the forefront of the BBPS (now known as Bharat Connect) ecosystem. As a neutral facilitator, we are uniquely positioned to attract major billers and customer-facing apps to partner with us. With confidence in our capabilities, we are poised to reach new heights and sustain our upward growth trajectory.”

BillAvenue is now an NBBL certified Technology Service Provider (TSP) Partner for both Biller Operating Unit (BOU) and Customer Operating Unit (COU). This allows BillAvenue to help banks, Small finance Banks (SFBs) and other certified fintech players become a part of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) (now known as Bharat Connect) ecosystem by providing the technology stack to these entities for quicker go live. BillAvenue can offer these entities on prem deployed solutions under a CapEx model as well as cloud based solutions on an OpEx model. Additionally NBBL TSP certification accelerates the go to market time for OU license holders, lowering operational costs and opening new business opportunities for BillAvenue.

“Infibeam Avenues Limited is proud to be the only non-bank entity granted a perpetual Operating Unit (OU) license by the RBI. Coupled with our superior technological capabilities and extensive experience in the BBPS ecosystem, we are the partner of choice for any bank or non-bank Operating Unit License holder looking to offer the convenience of BBPS to their customers. With NBBL’s continuous innovation and upcoming use cases like NetBanking and B2B payments, we anticipate significant growth in the BBPS space. The NBBL TSP certification positions us perfectly to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity, and we are excited about the future,” adds Ms. Anushka Patel, COO of BillAvenue.

This will enable BillAvenue to bring onboard more participants to the BBPS ecosystem and expand the scope, reach and acceptability of BBPS as a preferred mode of bill payments. This milestone underscores BillAvenue’s commitment to innovation and excellence in India’s digital payments landscape.







