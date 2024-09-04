Ukraine, Ireland Sign Bilateral Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of Ireland Simon Harris have signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Taoiseach of Ireland Simon Harris signed an Agreement on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between the two countries. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ireland has provided humanitarian, stabilization, and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, totaling approximately €380 million. This year, Ireland has committed to providing an additional €128 million in non-lethal military support and at least €40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

announces EUR 36M package of humanitarian support to Ukraine and its neighbor

According to the President's Office, Ireland will also supply mine clearance systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, continuing its involvement in the demining coalition. Additionally, Ireland will explore other potential support pathways within the capability coalitions of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, such as the IT Coalition.

Ireland will ensure the ongoing training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through EUMAM Ukraine.

As noted, separate sections of the agreement outline humanitarian aid, as well as support for Ukraine's recovery and reform efforts, particularly on the path toward EU membership. Ireland will assist in holding Russia accountable, compensating for damages caused by the aggression, and further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia.

Moreover, Ireland will continue its diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula and participate in the activities of various working groups and implementation of specific elements of the Formula, including the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In total, Ukraine has already signed 26 bilateral agreements in furtherance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.