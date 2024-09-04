Corona® And Eli Manning Invite You To Play ‘Lime Wedge Football,’ The NEW Game Poised To Take Over Tailgate Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Created in partnership with the great, the limited-edition set is available to purchase today at CoronaUSA.com

CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As champions of the fans who never lose, Corona and Eli Manning have teamed up to enhance the tailgate experience by creating a new game called Lime Wedge Football. The limited-edition set is signed by Manning and features a table runner skinned to look like a football field on a beach and a fake lime wedge with laces on the rind. Beginning today, consumers can purchase the limited-edition game while supplies last for $10 (a nod to Manning's jersey number) plus the cost of shipping at

Fans who aren't ready to go pro with the limited-edition game can still play at home; all they need is a lime wedge and anything around the house or tailgate to serve as goal posts. Simply stand two objects next to each other to create field goal posts and, from across the table, try to flick a lime wedge through the uprights for tailgate supremacy.

As players hit the tailgate, they are encouraged to tag @CoronaUSA with their own versions of Corona Lime Wedge Football for chances to be featured on the beloved beer brand's social channels.

“Fans of the Fine Life can always find something to cheer for within every moment, even before the game begins. Take it from football great Eli Manning, who knows a thing or two about making a play both on and off the field,” said Rob Nelson, vice president, brand marketing at Corona.“Corona Lime Wedge Football is a great way to enhance your tailgate and embrace La Vida Más Fina as soon as game day starts.”

“As an athlete, I've experienced the thrill of competition both on and off the field,” Manning said.“I'm excited to partner with Corona and bring Lime Wedge Football to tailgates everywhere so fans can enjoy the Fine Life together.”

To learn more, visit , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , X and Facebook .

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies“La Vida Más Fina” or“The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand's lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Stephanie McGuane ... Kayla Gorski ...