Bob Evans® Partners With Thomas'® To Offer Breakfast Promotion 'Worth The Wake Up' During National Breakfast Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumers can receive cash back when they purchase eligible products

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans® , a leader in providing high-quality breakfast solutions including its flagship sausage and liquid egg whites products, is partnering with Thomas'® , America's favorite bagel and English muffin brand, to celebrate National Breakfast Month this September. The two beloved breakfast brands are launching a that is "worth the wake up."

Now through Oct. 31, consumers who buy one Bob Evans Sausage, Bob Evans Liquid Egg Whites, Simply Potatoes or Owens Sausage product and one Thomas' Bagels or English Muffins product will be eligible to get $2 cash back via Venmo or PayPal.

"Bob Evans and Thomas' share a long-standing tradition of delighting consumers with essential breakfast options," said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. "This first-ever partnership between two of America's favorite breakfast brands is designed to start the day off right with our limited-time offer."

"As a fan-favorite breakfast brand for over 140 years, we are thrilled to partner with another legacy breakfast brand to bring joy and satisfaction to the breakfast table," said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Bimbo Bakeries USA – Breakfast Division. "Together with Bob Evans, we're making breakfast worth the wake up and we can't wait to see what delicious breakfast recipes consumers create."

Bob Evans® is America's No. 1-selling branded liquid egg whites*, Simply Potatoes® is America's No. 1-selling refrigerated cut potatoes brand* and Thomas'® is America's No. 1-selling bagel and English muffin brand* - the ultimate breakfast options. For the full promotion details and to upload your receipt to receive the cash back, visit BobEvansGrocery/wake-up .

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit

.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries

USA

is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in

the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries

USA

is owned by

Mexico's

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending July 14, 2024.

