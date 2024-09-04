Podcastone (Nasdaq: PODC) And Nic And Ryan Nemeth Tag Team For Joint Venture Nemeth Bros Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wrestling World Champion Nic Nemeth and Brother Award Winning Ryan Nemeth Launch Weekly Wrestling and Comedy Podcast



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), a leading podcast and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has entered into a multi-year exclusive joint venture with Nic and Ryan Nemeth for the Nemeth Bros Podcast. PodcastOne will exclusively oversee the distribution and sales on the weekly wrestling and comedy show which is set for launch on September 5, 2024.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth bring all things wrestling, comedy, and pop culture along with insider knowledge, personal anecdotes, and special guests each week! Whether you're a die-hard wrestling fan or just looking for your next pop culture fix, Nemeth Bros offers a perfect mix of humor, commentary, and exclusive interviews that you won't want to miss.

“There are very few personalities that are as dynamic as Nic and Ryan Nemeth. Meeting them it was easy to see how they've managed to create their fandom, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them on our network. This duo is incredible, they are witty and they have the sort of charismatic energy that only points at success. We know that podcast listeners, wrestling fans or not, will love this show,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

“When we were approached by PodcastOne to launch a podcast we were impressed by their enthusiasm, their professionalism, and their commitment. With their proven track record and the expert teams they have in place, we're thrilled to partner with them. We cannot wait to share our unique voice, expert opinions and our sibling revelry and rivalry and make this podcast the“must listen” in podcasting,” said Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

Nic Nemeth is the Wanted Man! He is the current TNA World Champion and a two-time WWE World Champion, a living legend in pro wrestling, and he has garnered championship titles all over the world. He's been featured on Comedy Central's Roast Battle, starred in the film Countdown, and you can see him in the feature film Drugstore June. Ryan Nemeth is an award-winning actor, writer, wrestler, and comedian. You can see him in A24's feature film The Iron Claw, in the upcoming film Stranglehold, countless sketches on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and on AEW and TNA programming as the Hollywood Hunk. Nic and Ryan perform live together on their touring variety show Hunkamania.

Nemeth Bros is available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, LadyGang, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Camp Counselors, and The Schaub Show.

