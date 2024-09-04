Story Land & Living Shores Aquarium Earn Certified Autism Centertm Designations, Creating More Magical Moments For Guests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Kearsing, General Manager

GLEN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces Story Land and Living Shores Aquarium as Certified Autism CentersTM (CAC). The designation requires guest-facing staff to complete training and certification and an onsite review by IBCCES that will help both locations provide accessible options for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Here at Story Land and Living Shores, we pride ourselves on making both parks accessible to all of our guests. Our certification with IBCCES is just one way we educate our team members on how we can continue to offer an enjoyable experience for everyone who walks through our gates,” says Chris Kearsing, General Manager.

Story Land offers a Ride Access Pass to guests who are unable to wait in standard queue lines, a calming room in the front of the park and adult changing stations, while Living Shores is considered a low-sensory experience and has plans to include other accessibility options in the near future.

“By undergoing specialized training and implementing key accessibility features, both attractions are making significant strides in supporting autistic and sensory-sensitive guests,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“It's great to see their dedication to creating welcoming environments where every visitor can enjoy meaningful and memorable experiences.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Story Land

Story Land, one of New England's premier family attractions, brings a world of fantasy and timeless characters to life in a safe and natural setting. Children and their imaginations run free, enjoying all-inclusive rides, shows, and attractions, punctuated by the beautiful setting in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Featuring Tea with Cinderella and Character Breakfast, Story Land is a celebration for the young at heart, while parents celebrate the affordable admission, safe environment, and pet kennel services. Beloved characters like Humpty Dumpty and the Old Woman in the Shoe came to life here in 1954.

About Living Shores Aquarium

Living Shores Aquarium is an indoor walk-through adventure that allows families to discover the wonders of the ocean year-round. The Glen, New Hampshire, aquarium includes more than 32,000 square feet of interactive tide pools, exhibits, and immersive activities. Touch stingrays, interact with reptiles, and learn about the widespread oceans and native New England Lakes in a fun, interactive environment. Living Shores Aquarium also includes a digital sandbox, where kids can dig and discover marine life living on New England's beaches, and a drawing station where they can bring their own sea creatures to life.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

