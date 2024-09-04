Superior Credit Union Celebrates 70 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Credit Union will be hosting a 70th Anniversary celebration at its headquarters in Elida on Friday, October 18th from 12 pm – 2 pm. This event is open to the public with food provided by Shafer's Smoked Meats and Doughlicious Drizzles & Delights and a live broadcast from T102 for attendees. Superior will also have chances to enter their money machine and walk away with cash, as well as limited-time offers exclusive to this event!The Elida location is managed by Pam Vandemark. Vandemark has been a branch manager for five years and has been in the finance industry for an additional 16 years. "As the branch manager, I couldn't be more thrilled for the upcoming event to celebrate 70 years of Superior Credit Union,” Vandemark said.“It's a testament to our commitment to our members and community. We've got some fantastic surprises in store, and I can't wait to see everyone come together to celebrate this milestone with us!"The year 2024 marks 70 years of service for the Credit Union, which began as Superior Coach Employees Federal Credit Union in October 1954. Since then, Superior has grown to serve more than 100,000 members at 25 offices across Western Ohio. To learn more about their anniversary plans, please visitAbout Superior Credit UnionSuperior Credit Union, Inc., headquartered in Lima, Ohio, is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves more than 102,000 members at 25 Western Ohio offices. With assets of over $1.7 billion, the credit union provides consumer and mortgage loans, real estate brokerage, investment and retirement planning, insurance services, checking and savings accounts, and small business services and loans. For more information about Superior Credit Union, please visit .Address: 4230 Elida Rd,City: LimaState: OhioZip Code: 45807United States

