Perry Babb To Discuss The CNX/Keystate Pittsburgh Airport Sustainable Aviation Fuel Hub At H2-CCS Conference

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It takes much more than truckloads of money to ensure an project moves from drawing board to production. It also involves creative approaches that deliver low carbon fuels and products that the evolving is asking for.

“It's hard to beat American ingenuity when it comes to problem solving,” according to Perry Babb, whose company, KeyState Energy and partner, Frontier Natural Resources, is using corporate ingenuity in a $1.6B project to convert some 7,000-plus acres of natural gas-rich property in north central Pennsylvania into what will be a model of integrated gas extraction/carbon capture and sequestration“blue” hydrogen/ammonia and urea production.

Babb is one of a number of quality speakers slated to take part in the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference VI. The all-day program organized by the Hydrogen-Carbon Storage & Sequestration (H2-CCS) Network and Shale Directories, to be held on Nov. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe.

“Perry's innovative approach to finding win-win solutions will be on full display,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CC2 Network,“we are excited to hear the details of his latest project.”

The company was invited to team with long-time gas exploration-production company CNX and Pittsburgh International Airport to build a $1.5 billion project that will produce H2 and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF ) onsite at the airport. It is anticipated that the project will support 3,000 direct construction jobs through the development phase.

The facility will use a blend of natural gas and carbon-negative fugitive coal mine methane as feedstock. It will offer the flexibility to produce up to 68,000 metric tons of hydrogen annually, or SAF exclusively, up to 70 million gallons annually. Both products can be produced simultaneously at lower varying individual volumes and customize production to meet specific market demand.

KeyState and CNX are among the companies playing a role in ARCH2, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, a collaborative effort between the US Department of Energy, private industry, state and local governments, academic and technology institutions, non-profit organizations, and community groups. At this time, the Pittsburgh H2 and SAF Hub project is not a formal part of ARCH2, but will seek to collaborate were helpful.

Hub developers will bring their own projects to the massive plan ($925 million in federal funding alone plus a greater private funding match) all which will literally feed the H2 hub which will, among other benefits, lower overall emissions, provide new jobs and increase benefits to impacted communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

American ingenuity takes advantage of opportunities on the horizon. And, with the rapid increase of so-called, 'data centers' and their soon-to-be growing connection to the seven proposed H2 hubs nationwide (via new and Hydrogen-converted power generation) is a win for all parties involved.

“The synergy of the hubs with power generation and data centers is so important,” Babb said.

The former church pastor and serial entrepreneur said this year's election, regardless of the outcome, will not slow the pace of Hydrogen produced from natural gas in Appalachia.

“I see bipartisan support not to undermine what's happening with Appalachia hydrogen and carbon sequestration projects. A good business case and great job creation wins regardless of politics.”

