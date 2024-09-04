PM Narendra Modi Tries His Hands On 'Dhol' In Singapore Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gathered to welcome Prime Narendra Modi on his arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, the members of the Indian diaspora were in for a surprise.

PM Modi's two-day visit is aimed at boosting India-Singapore friendship, deepening 'strategic partnership' and attracting investment. This visit comes days after his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

| 'We have centuries-old cultural ties,' says PM Modi in Brunei

The Indians in Singapore were ready with their and dance performances to welcome him, when PM Modi decided to try his hands on a dhol.

Catching the beat rather quickly, the prime minister can be seen enjoying the music and playing the dhol to his heart's content in a viral video.

| World's largest palace 'Istana Nurul Iman' hosts PM Modi in Brunei; details Check out the video here:

PM Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials.

“The leaders will review the progress of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said ahead of his departure for Brunei and Singapore.

On Thursday, PM Modi will receive an official welcome at Singapore's Parliament House, where he will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

| PM Modi congratulates Deepthi Jeevanji on winning bronze at Paralympics 2024

PM Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi to separate meals.

He will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country's semiconductor ecosystem .

This visit will build synergies in semiconductor ecosystems of Singapore and India. Both PMs will visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility , news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

| Modi govt empowers Delhi L-G to constitute, appoint members of boards, panels

The officials said MoUs will be signed for cooperation in manpower skilling in the semiconductor sector; From skilling centres to training and recruitment by Singapore firms, this will help India's youth with better skills and opportunities.