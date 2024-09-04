Netapp Appoints Gus Shahin To Enable Accelerated Growth As Executive Vice President Of Business Technology And Operation...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the original intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced Gus Shahin as the company's Executive Vice President of Business and Operations. Reporting to CEO George Kurian, Shahin will lead critical business operations providing a solid foundation for accelerating growth and fostering cross-functional execution across four key company pillars - Information Technology, Operations, Global Security, and Enterprise Process Excellence.

Shahin joins NetApp from Flex, where he held varying leadership roles over his 25-year tenure with the company, including Vice President of Global Supply Chain Solutions and Chief Information Officer and President of Business Process for the Global Business Services team.

“I'm delighted to welcome Gus to NetApp in our newly created role of Executive Vice President of Business Technology and Operations,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp.“Gus's distinct mix of leadership experience at the intersection of technology and operations makes him uniquely qualified to spearhead the scaling of our digital transformation efforts, reimagining and simplifying our processes as we embrace new business opportunities. With his leadership, I am confident we will further enhance our operations and fully realize our growth potential.”

Shahin holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Western Ontario and brings over 25 years of experience in driving corporate IT strategy, leading digital transformation initiatives and enhancing global business operations. Throughout his career Shahin has held various leadership roles and has been responsible for developing and deploying innovation solutions, customer and segment IT support, and global implementations of core supply chain IT systems, among others.

“It's a privilege to join NetApp at such a pivotal point in the technology industry, especially with the rapid advancement in AI and digital technologies,” said Gus Shahin, Executive Vice President of Business Technology and Operations at NetApp.“My primary focus will be on preparing the enterprise for both near-term and future growth by managing and transforming critical areas and providing a solid foundation for sustainable progress. I look forward to driving transformation and innovation to further position NetApp as the intelligent data infrastructure company.”

