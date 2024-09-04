Young Guns Lead Assembly Race In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly has brought a wave of young candidates into the arena, with fresh faces representing both national and regional parties.

Out of 24 seats, 20 party-nominated candidates and an equal number of independents are newcomers. Among them, the youngest is 25-year-old Meenakshi Bhagat, who is contesting from the Bhaderwah assembly constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kishtwar, the BJP has fielded 29-year-old Shagun Parihar, a relative of the late Anil Parihar, a prominent leader who was assassinated by terrorists. Shagun, with a background in Electrical Engineering, represents a new generation stepping up to continue the political legacies of their predecessors.

The PDP has placed its trust in 37-year-old Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, by nominating her from the Bijbehara assembly seat. Iltija, who holds a master's degree in International Relations, has been a vocal presence on social media, engaging with nearly 10,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Similarly, 39-year-old Waheed Parra, another PDP candidate, has been chosen to contest from Pulwama. Known for his articulate speeches and significant social media following, Parra has previously run for the Srinagar parliamentary seat, although he was defeated by a Congress candidate. Now, he is ready for another political challenge in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Read Also AIP Releases List Of 7 More Candidates J&K Elections: 26 File Nominations For Phase 2

Congress has introduced 33-year-old Mohammad Zafarullah as its candidate from the Indrawal seat. Zafarullah, an economist by training, is new to the political scene but faces stiff competition from his equally young rivals.

In Doda West, Congress has fielded 38-year-old Pradeep Bhagat, who holds a Ph.D. in English. Meanwhile, the BSP has chosen Meenakshi Bhagat, a 25-year-old engineering graduate, and 33-year-old Arshad Muthir, a physicist, to contest from Bhaderwah and Pader Nagseni, respectively.

The National Conference has also joined the youth movement by nominating 40-year-old Pooja Thakur, a political science graduate, from the Indrawal seat. Additionally, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party has placed its bet on 28-year-old Fatima Begum, whose education extends to the 12th grade.

