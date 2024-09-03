China’S 2023 Brazil Investment Rises, Still Below Peak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Chinese investments in Brazil rose by 33%, totaling $13 billion. This marked a significant recovery, albeit from a low point, as the second lowest in fifteen years, a recent Brazil-China Business Council study reported.



Last year, Brazil's ranking as a prime destination for Chinese funds fell to ninth globally due to decreased large-scale projects. The increase in 2023 stems from this reduced baseline, signaling a cautious yet positive change.



The report noted a 9% decrease in Chinese-funded projects in Brazil, totaling 29 for the year. This shift reflects a broader trend towards less capital-intensive projects.



Additionally, fluctuating exchange rates have impacted investment values, with the Brazilian real weakening significantly against the dollar since 2010.



In a turn of events, 88% of the planned Chinese investment in Brazil materialized in 2023, up from just 27% in 2022. This marked improvement shows a renewed focus on fulfilling investment commitments.







Despite a 17% fall in overall direct investments in Brazil, Chinese investments defied this trend. The electricity sector attracted the most Chinese capital, commanding 39% of all investments, totaling $668 million.



This investment was primarily directed toward renewable energy sectors such as wind, solar, and hydro. The automotive sector also saw a notable increase, with investments rising by 56% to $568 million.

Global Shifts in Chinese Investments

Globally, Chinese investments have shifted towards developing countries amid ongoing trade frictions with the United States.



While investments in the U.S. plummeted from their 2016 peak of over $50 billion to just $1.7 billion in 2023, Europe also experienced declines.



Conversely, countries along China's "New Silk Road" enjoyed a 37% boost in investments from China in 2023, showing China's strategic focus on enhancing ties with developing markets.



Amid these dynamics, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been exploring potential gains from deeper collaboration with China.



His focus is particularly on the New Silk Road initiative, which could redefine Brazil's global trade interactions and its economic ties with China.



This narrative of Chinese investments in Brazil , along with their global strategic adjustments, paints a picture of a nation navigating complex economic waters with deliberate and strategic moves.



The story highlights not only the economic transactions but also the broader implications of these investments. It examines how they shape international relations and economic landscapes.

