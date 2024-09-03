The Pickled Beet Wins Best Of Florida Caterer From Guide To Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Gourmet Chef Services Company is Honored to be Showcased Alongside Other Exemplary Businesses Across the State

- Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pickled Beet , South Florida's most trusted gourmet chef and services company, won Best of Florida Caterer, Regional Winner, in an annual round up of the best products and services across Florida. Throughout the year, readers of GuidetoFlorida vote for everything they love in the Best of Florida annual awards. The votes are tabulated and compiled along with editor's picks.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Best of Florida Caterer,” says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet.“It's an acknowledgement of our team's dedication and hard work to provide exceptional private chef experiences in homes across South Florida. We recognize more and more individuals prefer to host intimate gatherings at their homes where they can enjoy time with their family and friends and celebrate life's most memorable moments. They appreciate our commitment to utilizing organic and sustainable ingredients in every meal that we prepare. They applaud our dedication to our environment by using eco-friendly packaging and containers. Their values are our values and that's what makes working with The Pickled Beet so special."

The Pickled Beet provides boutique catering for special events and in-home dinner parties. As with their weekly meal personal chef services , they prepare dishes to accommodate any diet or lifestyle, including Celiac disease, Anti-Inflammatory, Alkaline, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Mediterranean, Postpartum, Autoimmune Protocol, Low FODMAP, Weight Loss, and more. And, unlike traditional catering operations, The Pickled Beet uses only organic ingredients and prepares dishes from scratch in their Celiac-safe kitchen or in client homes.

“The Pickled Beet is a terrific private chef and catering service,” says client, Jennifer Bello.“I have had them cater for my family for the last four years and I highly recommend them. We always have them prepare our holiday meals or send a chef to our home when we host an intimate gathering. They'll cook dishes off their menu or you can choose anything you want and they will prepare it.”

With the holidays just around the corner, The Pickled Beet recommends prospective clients book their catering soon. To learn more about their organic gourmet holiday meals, visit:

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what's most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences. Inspired by her Italian great grandmother's home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

