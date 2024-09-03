Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market To Grow By USD 230.2 Million (2024-2028) Due To Strict VOC Emissions Regulations - AI's Impact On Market- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global dimethylolpropionic acid market

size is estimated to grow by USD 230.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.05%

during the forecast period. Stringent regulations on voc emissions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing demand for water-based paints and coatings. However,

availability of substitutes for dimethylolpropionic acid

poses a challenge. Key market players include Actylis, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Biosynth Ltd., Connect Chemicals GmbH, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Glister Industrial Development Co. Ltd., Huzhou Changsheng Chemical Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Keding Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, NutriScience Innovations LLC, Perstorp Holding AB, Pinpools GmbH., Shandong Pulisi Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Wibson Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Vesino Industrial Co. Ltd., Yigyooly Enterprise Ltd., and Zhang Jia Gang Yarui Chemical Co. Ltd..

, Shandong Pulisi Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Wibson Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Vesino Industrial Co. Ltd.

Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 230.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Actylis, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Biosynth Ltd., Connect Chemicals GmbH, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Glister Industrial Development Co. Ltd., Huzhou Changsheng Chemical Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Keding Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, NutriScience Innovations LLC, Perstorp Holding AB, Pinpools GmbH.

Market Driver

The Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) market is experiencing steady growth due to its increasing applications in various industries. DMPA is primarily used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a cross-linking agent in the production of resins and coatings. Its demand is driven by the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. Key players in the market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Eastman Chemical Company. They focus on expanding their production capacity to meet the growing demand. DMPA's unique properties, such as its low toxicity and high efficiency, make it a preferred choice for manufacturers. The market is expected to continue growing due to its versatile applications and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.



The Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatile applications in various industries. According to Textile Exchange, DMPA is increasingly used in Polyurethane Dispersions for textiles, leather, and furniture upholstery. In the adhesives and sealants sector, DMPA is a key ingredient in Alkyd Resins, Architectural Coatings, and Paints & Coatings for building & construction. DMPA's unique properties, such as flexibility and toughness, make it an ideal choice for Powder coatings, Epoxy polyester, and Urethane elastomers. Its use in water-soluble resins and aqueous urethane dispersions for gloss waterborne coatings is also on the rise. DMPA's functional properties are sought after in industries like metal, appliances, HVAC systems, and infrastructure. As a raw material, it is used in the production of Trimethylolethane, Trimethylolpropane, and other water-borne coatings. The market for DMPA is driven by its eco-friendly nature, as it is derived from formaldehyde and propionaldehyde, which are renewable raw materials. The petrochemical industry's shift towards sustainable practices is expected to further boost the demand for DMPA. DMPA is used in various industries, including textiles, adhesives, coatings, metal, appliances, and infrastructure. Its unique properties, such as flexibility, toughness, and impact resistance, make it an ideal choice for various applications. DMPA is used in textiles for Polyurethane Dispersions, in adhesives and sealants for Alkyd Resins and Architectural Coatings, and in the metal industry for electro-deposition coatings. Its use in powder coatings, epoxy polyester, and urethane elastomers is also significant. DMPA's water-soluble resins and aqueous urethane dispersions are used in the production of gloss waterborne coatings. The market for DMPA is driven by its eco-friendly nature, as it is derived from renewable raw materials like formaldehyde and propionaldehyde. The shift towards sustainable practices in the petrochemical industry is expected to further boost the demand for DMPA. DMPA's functional properties, such as adhesion, flexibility, and toughness, make it an ideal choice for various applications on glass, steel, plastic, fiberglass, and other materials. Its use in industries like textiles, adhesives, coatings, metal, appliances, and infrastructure is expected to continue to grow.



Market

Challenges



The Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) market is experiencing steady growth due to its increasing demand in various industries. DMPA is a versatile chemical used as a cross-linking agent in coatings, adhesives, and construction materials. Its ability to enhance the durability and resistance of these products makes it an essential component in their production. The market is driven by factors such as growing infrastructure development and rising consumer awareness for eco-friendly and high-performance products. Key players in the market include BASF SE, DuPont, and Eastman Chemical Company. The Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) market faces several challenges in various industries. In water-soluble resins and aqueous urethane dispersions, DMPA is required for enhancing flexibility and toughness. However, its use in gloss waterborne coatings presents a challenge due to its impact on flow property. Powder coatings, epoxy polyester, and urethane elastomers also utilize DMPA for its adhesion properties. In the metal industry, DMPA is essential for glass, steel, plastic, fiberglass, and electro-deposition coatings. Functional properties like impact resistance and gloss are improved with DMPA in appliances, HVAC systems, and infrastructure. Raw materials like formaldehyde, propionaldehyde, and polyester resin are used in the production of DMPA. However, the use of DMPA in coatings and adhesives, waterborne coatings, multi-substrate coatings, and electrodeposition coatings presents challenges due to its eco-friendly nature and the need for alternative raw materials. Linseed oil glyceride, glass fiber sizing, and resin coatings are potential alternatives. The petrochemical industry and infrastructure sectors are significant markets for DMPA as protective coatings.

Segment Overview



This dimethylolpropionic acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Coatings

1.2 Additives and sealants 1.3 Others



2.1 Automotive industry

2.2 Paints and coating industry 2.3 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Coatings-

Dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) is a crucial raw material in the production of various coatings. The free acid form of DMPA enhances resin solubility or dispersibility in water upon neutralization with a base. This improvement in polar groups facilitates better coating adhesion and increased dye receptivity in synthetic fibers. Additionally, DMPA-based coatings offer excellent protection against corrosion, making them widely used in industries. DMPA's compatibility with a broad range of coating polymers, including industrial coatings, concrete floors, and road paints, further expands its applications. The rising demand for coatings, driven by their protective properties, will boost the market growth for DMPA during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) is a versatile organic compound used as a cross-linking agent in various industries. It plays a crucial role in enhancing the properties of coatings, adhesives, and resins. DMPA is widely used in textile exchange for producing Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs), which are essential in textile finishing for imparting softness, flexibility, and toughness. In the adhesives and sealants industry, DMPA is used to improve the performance of water-soluble resins and aqueous urethane dispersions. In the coatings sector, DMPA is used in Alkyd Resins, Architectural Coatings, Automotive & Industrial Coatings, and Wood & Leather Finishes. It provides desirable properties such as gloss, flow property, impact resistance, and water resistance to these coatings. DMPA is also used in Powder coatings, Epoxy polyester, and Electrodeposition coatings for multi-substrate applications. Moreover, DMPA is used in various industries like electrical appliances, glass fiber sizing, and resin coatings. It is also used in the production of Linseed oil glyceride and is a key ingredient in the formulation of Gloss waterborne coatings. DMPA's unique properties make it an essential ingredient in various industries, including Paints & Coatings, and it is used in the production of waterborne coatings and various types of coatings like powder coatings, epoxy polyester, and electrodeposition coatings.

Market Research Overview

Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) is a versatile organic compound used as a cross-linking agent in various industries. It is primarily used in the production of water-soluble resins, such as those used in textiles, adhesives, and coatings. In the textile industry, DMPA is used in Textile Exchange's certified sustainable textile production processes. In the coatings industry, it is used in the production of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs), which are essential raw materials for making Adhesives & Sealants, Alkyd Resins, Architectural Coatings, and Paints & Coatings. DMPA also finds applications in Building & Construction, Textile & Leather, Industrial, Furniture & Upholstery, and various other industries. Trimethylolethane and Trimethylolpropane are related compounds used in the production of water-soluble resins, Aqueous Urethane Dispersions, and Gloss Waterborne Coatings. These compounds provide flexibility, toughness, and excellent adhesion to various substrates like Glass, Steel, Plastic, Fiberglass, Furniture, and Electro-deposition coatings in the Metal industry. DMPA's functional properties make it an essential raw material in various industries. It is used in the production of Epoxy Polyester, Powder coatings, Urethane Elastomers, and various other coatings and adhesives. In the Petrochemical industry, DMPA is used as a raw material in the production of Waterborne Coatings, Multi-substrate coatings, Electrodeposition coatings, and Electrical Appliances. DMPA is also used in various applications outside of the coatings industry, such as in the production of Linseed Oil Glyceride, Glass Fiber Sizing, and Resin Coatings. Infrastructure development also benefits from DMPA's protective coating properties. DMPA is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cross-linking agents, such as Formaldehyde and Propionaldehyde. It is derived from renewable sources and is used in the production of various coatings and adhesives that are waterborne, making them more environmentally friendly than their solvent-borne counterparts. Overall, Dimethylolpropionic Acid is a crucial raw material in various industries, providing essential functional properties to various coatings, adhesives, and other products. Its versatility and eco-friendliness make it an attractive alternative to traditional cross-linking agents.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Coatings



Additives And Sealants

Others

End-user



Automotive Industry



Paints And Coating Industry

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

