SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2024 -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) and Seattle-based station KEXP extended their partnership for a second year. Titled Live at the Laser Dome: KEXP DJ in Residence, the partnership includes a DJ residency program through which various KEXP DJs will curate unique musical laser experiences in PacSci's Laser Dome every three months. This year's program kicks off on Tuesday, September 4 with DJ Lace Cadence from KEXP show The Continent .

Pacific Science Center and KEXP Renew Partnership

The Continent spotlights the diverse musical genres found across the African continent, from AfroBeats to Amapiano, from Soukous to Mbalax, and more. DJ Lace Cadence was raised in Seattle's Central District and first immersed in the local Seattle music scene during the height of grunge. Known for helping introduce the AfroBeats genre into the local club scene and airwaves, Lace brings a personal passion to his shows and represents his Senegalese heritage proudly throughout the city.

DJ Kennady Quille , host of KEXP's Pacific Northwest music show, Audioasis , and DJ Jewel of Astral Plane will also perform at PacSci's Laser Dome this year, among others.

