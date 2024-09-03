Gold Prices Steady As Investors Await Key Economic Data This Week

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Gold is currently trading within a narrow range, showing only slight gains as investors await key economic data releases this week. The August ISM PMI data from the United States, expected later today, is a focal point for investors seeking insights into the US economic health. This data could introduce volatility in gold prices.

Weaker-than-expected PMI data could bolster concerns about economic stability, potentially leading to a decline in the US dollar and a corresponding rise in gold prices. Geopolitical tensions, central demand, and fears of further economic deterioration in China, along with the upcoming US elections, may also support gold prices.

Additionally, traders are cautious ahead of the US labor market data release on Friday, which is anticipated to significantly influence market sentiment and expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate size this month. Current market speculation leans towards a 25 basis point rate cut rather than a more aggressive 50 basis point cut, which will be a crucial factor for gold's next move.