At Least 12 Dead In Migrant Boat Capsize In English Channel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Tuesday, French Interior Gérald Darmanin announced that at least 12 people have died after a boat carrying migrants capsized while crossing from France to the UK in the English Channel.

French reported that rescue operations are ongoing for more than 50 other individuals who were on the boat. The situation remains critical as rescuers work to find and assist the missing.

Earlier, the French Coast Guard spokesperson had reported that the condition of 10 people was critical. As of now, the identities of the deceased migrants are not yet known.

French television channel CNews reported that Minister Darmanin is expected to visit a town near the site of the incident later on Tuesday. His visit is part of ongoing efforts to manage the crisis and coordinate response efforts.

Darmanin noted on social media that emergency services are working hard to locate the missing individuals and provide aid to the victims. The focus is on both rescue operations and addressing the immediate needs of those affected.

According to British officials, more than 2,000 people have arrived in the UK by small boats over the past week. This arrival surge has intensified the focus on managing migration and improving safety measures.

The tragic loss of life in this latest incident underscores the dangers faced by migrants and the critical need for coordinated international efforts to address illegal migration and ensure safer crossings.

The continued collaboration between France and the UK will be essential in tackling these pressing issues and preventing further tragedies.

