Yemeni Govt Says Intercepts Houthi Drones Targeting Oil Facility

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden (Yemen), Aug 24 (IANS) The Yemeni intercepted three Houthi drones carrying explosives targeting the Safer oil facility in Marib Governorate, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

The called the attack, which occurred on Friday morning, a "cowardly attempt" to destroy the vital civilian facility. All three drones were intercepted before reaching their targets, reports Xinhua news agency.

The drones were launched from a location in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen, said the statement.

The Houthi group has yet to comment on the incident.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since late 2014 when Houthi rebels seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large swathes of the country.

A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but the country continues to grapple with severe economic challenges and political divisions.