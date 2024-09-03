Kuwait Wins 4-3 Against Afghanistan In Futsal Tournament

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Kuwait defeated Afghanistan's national futsal team 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in a match at the continental five-a-side in Bangkok, Thailand.

This was Afghanistan's second match in the tournament.

The team's upcoming match is against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Thailand is hosting the continental tournament, which includes teams from Afghanistan, Thailand, Guatemala, New Zealand, and Kuwait.

These matches are crucial for Afghanistan as they prepare for the Futsal 2024 in Uzbekistan, just over a week away.

Afghanistan's first World Cup match is scheduled for Sunday, September 15, against Angola.

