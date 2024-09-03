Norway Allocating $53M For Drones And Air Defense For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian will allocate NOK 570 million ($53.32 million) to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) for the purchase of drones and air defense equipment.

This is said in a statement published on the government's website , Ukrinform reports.

The donation is a collaboration between Great Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Norway.

“Ukraine has an urgent need for more military equipment to protect itself against the Russian war of aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do what we can to contribute,” said of Defense Bjorn Arild Gram.

The purpose of the British-led fund is to contribute military aid to Ukraine through acquisitions from industry. Norway has previously contributed a total of NOK 1.8 billion to the IFU since 2022. Together with Great Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Australia, New Zealand and Iceland, over NOK 12.5 billion has been committed in total.

Norway has previously contributed to the purchase of, among other things, air defence, mine-clearing equipment, artillery ammunition, transport vehicles, engineering vehicles, pavers, spare parts and equipment for the maintenance of Ukrainian platforms and small boats.

As Ukrinform reported, in July, Norway allocated NOK 1 billion ($92.69 million) to boost Ukraine's air defences.