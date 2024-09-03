Empowering Futures: Principal® Hosts Girl Scout Takeover Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, September 3, 2024 /3BL/ – Principal Group® and Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa (GSGI) announced a collaboration today unveiling two initiatives designed to empower young women and enhance community involvement: Girl Scout Takeover Day and the DataSetGold program.

Girl Scout Takeover Day at Principal

Principal will host a Takeover Day set to inspire and engage girls in grades 6-12 with a variety of enriching activities on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Principal world headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. This collaboration with GSGI is open to Girl Scout Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors as well as young women in grades 6-12. The event will feature:



Girl Scout Alumni Panel: Hear from former Girl Scouts who have achieved remarkable success in their careers.

New York Children's Film Festival Screening: Watch thought-provoking films that spark creativity and discussion.

Community Action Session: Learn how you can make a positive impact in your community.

Community Service Project: Engage in hands-on activities that can benefit local organizations. Career Panel: Discover diverse career opportunities and pathways from industry professionals.

Introducing DataSetGold

DataSetGold is a new program designed by Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Principal to provide high school aged Girl Scouts with crucial data science and financial literacy skills while pursuing their Gold Award . The Gold Award is the most prestigious award in Girl Scouting, awarded to those who develop and carry out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.

The Girl Scout DataSetGold program incorporates interactive digital curriculum from DataSetGo . This first-of-its-kind programming was developed by Principal® Foundation and EVERFI for high school students in the U.S. and is designed to empower youth with the knowledge of data science fundamentals and its value in the job market.

The DataSetGold program includes:



DataSetGo Digital Education Program: Two online courses-Data Science Foundations and Data Science Exploration: Financial Wellness-teach the essentials of data science and its application in the finance sector.

Take Action Plan: Apply newly acquired skills to address a community issue, with the possibility of using the project for a Gold Award proposal. Rewards and Recognition: Participants will earn $200 in start-up funds for their Gold Award project, a custom patch, and additional incentives.

DataSetGold offers flexibility with online completion options and four in-person workshops, featuring networking opportunities and detailed Gold Award information.

A Shared Vision

“Principal is proud to support initiatives that helps prepare the next generation for success in an increasingly digital and data-driven world,” said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal® Foundation and Community Relations.“We aim to provide young women with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in both their personal and professional lives.”

“Our collaboration with Principal reflects a shared commitment to empowering young women with the skills and confidence they need to succeed,” said Beth Shelton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.“Girl Scout Takeover Day and DataSetGold are both designed to inspire and equip our members to become leaders in their communities and beyond.”

For more information about Girl Scout Takeover Day and DataSetGold, and to register, please visit Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa .

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 20,000 employees passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping more than 64 million customers plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce.

Principal community relations supports the communities where affiliates of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392 operates.

1 As of June 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

About Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa

We are Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. We're more than 13,000 girls and adults from Central/Western Iowa, NE Nebraska and SE South Dakota who believe every girl can change the world.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscoutsiowa .