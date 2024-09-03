Popping Potential: Mickey's Popcorn Is Shaping The Future Of Memphis Youth

(MENAFN- 3BL) Mickey's Popcorn, a Memphis-local business established in 2020 by Kenny and Dr. Penny Mickey, stands out not only for its gourmet popcorn but also for its significant impact on the community. Kenny, known as the "master crafter," brings a wealth of experience in food and logistics from his tenure with companies like Cargill and FedEx. Meanwhile, Dr. Penny, with her background in executive leadership in education and government, leads Mickey's Popcorn with strategic vision. FedEx became acquainted with Dr. Penny through her participation in the Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab , an initiative to help small businesses expand in E-commerce.

Functioning as a social enterprise, The Gradus Project, Mickey's nonprofit that functions alongside the business, plays a critical role in providing transitional employment opportunities for various underserved communities, including domestic violence survivors, autistic individuals, and opportunity youth. Dr. Penny recently spearheaded the inaugural 'On and Poppin Teen Camp' in collaboration with food scientist Ali Manning, supported by FedEx Cares. This initiative welcomed high school students from Youth Villages in Memphis for an immersive entrepreneurial experience.

Throughout the camp, students engaged in hands-on activities, learning about everything from the ins and outs of corn harvesting to the processes of product packaging and shipping at FedEx facilities. Under Ali Manning's guidance, known from her role on Netflix's "Snack vs. Chef," participants explored potential career paths in agriculture and culinary arts. They then were given the opportunity to craft their own unique popcorn flavors, from "hot bacon and cheese" to "sour strawberry" and "birthday cake surprise" (I am still not sure what the 'surprise' was; the flavors were interesting to say the least), each packaged with creative labels designed by the kids themselves.

A highlight of the week was a session led by Brock Carlson, an HR manager from FedEx Logistics, who shared insights on networking and career development. The culmination of the camp saw teams pitching their popcorn creations to a panel of esteemed judges (one of them being myself, a FedEx intern) competing for a $1,000 prize. The winning team, 'hot bacon and cheese', captured the win in a tight race against 'lemon cake surprise'(a mixture of sour cream & chives and lemon pound cake: it somehow worked).

The success of this inaugural camp went beyond entrepreneurial skills; it fostered confidence and professional exposure among the teen participants. Engaging directly with professionals like Ali, Dr. Penny, Kenny, and Brock Carlson, the students gained invaluable insights and mentorship. Looking ahead, Mickey's Popcorn aims to expand this initiative, potentially enabling future winners to brand and sell their creations, further empowering Memphis youth to shape their futures through entrepreneurship.

In essence, Mickey's Popcorn exemplifies how a small business can profoundly influence young lives in its community, equipping them with both practical skills and inspirational role models. As they continue to grow and innovate, Mickey's Popcorn remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for the next generation of Memphis leaders.

