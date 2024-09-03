QFZ And General Directorate Of Passports At MOI Inaugurate Visa Service Office In Qatar's Free Zones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and the General Directorate of Passports at the of Interior (MOI) have jointly inaugurated the new Ras Bufontas Free Zone Visa Service Office, with the aim to address the evolving needs of the growing business community in Qatar's free zones and create a more conducive environment, while facilitating the completion of operating companies' procedures.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Atiq Al Dosari, Director General of Passports, jointly inaugurated the new Visa Service Office in an official ceremony attended by senior officials from both organizations.

The opening of the service office represents a new achievement in QFZ's efforts to empower the investors and companies community in the free zones by helping them finalize all transactions easily and conveniently.

The office offers a comprehensive range of services including residence permit renewal, issuance, and extension, work visas, family visits, multi-entry visas, and employer change among other services.

Additionally, investors and companies can conveniently issue or renew their companies registrationusing their residence or visa number only.

The office will also feature a dedicated traffic services section for issuing, renewing, and transferring driving licenses effortlessly.

Commenting on the opening of the visa service office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority, said: "The launch of the visa office is a key step in our ongoing efforts and strategy to create a more attractive investment environment in Qatar's free zones. By streamlining processes and enhancing services, we aim to facilitate business operations for companies and investors, supporting their growth and expansion both regionally and internationally. This aligns with our commitment to sustainable economic development and Qatar's National Vision 2030, reinforcing the appeal of our free zones as a prime global investment destination."

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Atiq Al Dosari, Director General of Passports, added: "This collaboration stems from our vision of providing exceptional services to investors and businesses operating in Qatar's free zones, in addition to all necessary facilities that create a more supportive business environment in the State of Qatar."

He stressed: "This visa service office will establish a new standard for the approval process, ensuring faster turnaround times for investors requests, as it will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, taking into account the possibility of extending working hours according to the operational needs and free zones work requirements.”

The office is also equipped with state-of-the-art technology and machines to provide unique services and will have experienced teams to accommodate investors and companies in the free zones, in addition there will be specialized staff and technicians for facilitating fingerprinting and eye scanning.

This collaboration between QFZ and the General Directorate of Passports at the MOI comes as part of QFZ's ongoing efforts to create a conducive business environment for investors supported by the latest essential services.

With over 600 companies already licensed to operate in its free zones in Qatar, the Authority remains committed to providing exceptional services and competitive advantages to attract more investors and businesses.

It is also committed to promoting investment by focusing on fostering growth in key business sectors such as emerging technology, logistics and trade, manufacturing and consumer products, Marsa maritime development, aviation and defense, food and agritech, and biomedical sciences.