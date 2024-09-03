PUUR ZEE Owner Cathy Moerdijk Launches Luxurious Wine Retreat: A Journey Beyond The Glass

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cathy Moerdijk, co-owner of the PUUR ZEE hotel, is set to launch an exclusive wine retreat - Sip, Savor, and Soar: Tasting the Essence of Life.

Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cathy Moerdijk, co-owner of the award-winning PUUR ZEE boutique hotel in Wijk aan Zee, is set to launch an elite wine retreat workshop that promises to be more than just an indulgence in fine wines. The retreat, named - Sip, Savor, and Soar: Tasting the Essence of Life - is designed to take participants on a journey of self-discovery, connection, and sensory enlightenment, all centered around the art of wine.







This oenophile's passion for wine is unmistakable. When Cathy speaks about it, her words reveal a deep love that transcends the beverage itself.“Wine is not just a drink; it's a lifestyle, a story, a direct connection to the soul,” she explains. This connection is at the heart of the retreat, where Cathy aims to help guests reconnect with themselves and others in a meaningful way, using the sensory experiences of wine tasting as a bridge.

The retreat will be held at PUUR ZEE, a boutique hotel that Cathy runs with her husband, Imko Binnerts, who is celebrated as the best fish chef in Holland. The hotel itself has garnered numerous awards, including a diamond award for excellence, making it one of the top luxury destinations in the country. With such a backdrop, participants are assured of an unforgettable stay that combines world-class cuisine with an immersive wine experience.

Cathy boasts an impressive professional background, adorned with numerous accolades, including Dutch Wine Buyer of the Year, Dutch Wine Personality of the Year, and Dutch Wine Lady of the Year. Her contributions have been further recognized with prestigious awards such as the Excellence in Lifetime Contribution to Dutch Gastronomy and an Excellence Winelist award from Wine Spectator. Beyond her national achievements, Cathy serves as an esteemed international judge at ISWC London and Decanter London.

This wine enthusiast's background as a high-end buyer at a wine import company, where she spent a decade exploring vineyards around the world, has given her unique insights into the world of wine. Her personal connections with winemakers and her expertise in wine and food pairing are integral to the retreat's offerings.“Wine is a connection maker,” she says.“It's a way to connect with the world and with each other. I see myself as an ambassador of the winemakers I know personally, and I want to share that connection with others.”

The retreat is designed to be both luxurious and educational. Over two days, guests will participate in four sessions of wine tasting, covering the seven stages of tasting, the importance of proper glassware, and the art of food and wine pairing. Each meal during the retreat will be a culinary feast, with an optional seven-course menu designed around the chakras called 'A Taste of Confidence', further enhancing the sensory journey. These sessions are not just about tasting but about cultivating mindfulness and appreciation for the details that make each moment special.“Wine makes memories. It creates momentum and makes you more aware of the world around you,” Cathy says. In addition to the wine-focused activities, the retreat will also feature sessions on effective communication, social etiquette, and even music connection, led by renowned specialists.

The goal of this retreat is to reignite participants' passion for life.“I want them to have an unforgettable experience, something that will take them out of their comfort zone and give them a renewed sense of joie de vivre,” this wine connoisseur explains. This retreat is also an opportunity for participants to gain what Cathy calls a 'second education', helping them to reconnect with themselves and others in meaningful ways, whether they are young professionals just starting their careers or seasoned business leaders.

While the initial retreats will be held at PUUR ZEE, there are plans to expand internationally, making this unique experience accessible to a wider audience. Cathy also hopes to offer an online version of the course, allowing people from all walks of life to benefit from the retreat's teachings. She is also having discussions with Women of Worth (WOW), who support female entrepreneurs, to collaborate and further this workshop to different avenues.

For Cathy Moerdijk, this retreat is a true labor of love. It's her way of sharing the joy and depth that wine brings to life, and of helping others discover that same passion within themselves.“Wine is so much more than just a beverage, it's a lifestyle,” she says.“It's about living fully, connecting deeply, and experiencing the beauty of life in every sip.”

The first 'Sip, Savor, and Soar' retreat is set to debut soon, and with the combination of Cathy's expertise, Imko's culinary mastery, and the luxurious setting of PUUR ZEE, it promises to be an experience like no other.

