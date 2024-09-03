(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives , U.S. Soccer Foundation, and MLS Players Association (MLSPA) recently celebrated the grand opening of a new mini-pitch at the Athletic League (PAL) on Wednesday. The project is part of the partnership between Genesis and the U.S. Soccer Foundation announced at the Genesis Invitational .

GENESIS, U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION, AND MLS PLAYERS ASSOCIATION UNVEIL NEW MINI-PITCH AT THE POLICE ATHLETIC LEAGUE (PAL) IN HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA

"Enhancing youth performance through sports is a pillar of our corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, and an extension of the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and athletic elegance," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "We are proud to be part of bringing this mini-pitch to Hollywood, Florida and look forward to the meaningful impact it will have on youth in the community."

During the grand opening event, youth and coaches participated in a ceremonial first kick and played in an inaugural scrimmage. The celebration also offered attendees and their families an opportunity to play games and enjoy food from local vendors.

"Having access to youth sports is about so much more than fun and games," said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and chief executive officer, U.S. Soccer Foundation. "That's why we are thrilled to open this new mini-pitch with Genesis, MLSPA, and Hollywood PAL. Together, we're creating more safe places to play for children in under-resourced communities that improve their health and well-being."

Mini-pitches are customized, hard-court surfaces suited for soccer programs and pick-up games that serve as community hubs, encourage physical activity, and provide more opportunities for play. This mini-pitch marks the latest development in the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play program which aims to provide children a safe place to play in underserved communities by creating 1,000 mini-pitches across the country by 2026. To date, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed more than 700 mini-pitches nationwide.

"The MLSPA is thrilled to be a part of another mini-pitch opening as we continue our mission to eliminate barriers to entry in youth sports," said Bob Foose, executive director, MLSPA. "Our player pool is passionate about serving the communities they live and work in, and creating safe places for local youth to play remains a top priority."

Through the Genesis Gives initiative, Genesis partners with organizations focused on improving access to youth sports among under-resourced communities. In addition to the benefits from physical activity, participation in organized youth sports programs provides children a platform for developing life skills such as teamwork, collaboration, and improved social skills.

"We are thrilled to unveil this new mini-pitch system, a space where our community can come together to foster teamwork, physical fitness, and positive connections," said Sara Lavenka, president, Hollywood PAL. "This is more than just a field-it's an investment in our youth, promoting healthy lifestyles and providing a safe place where our youth can develop both on and off the field."

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit genesisgives .

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models - including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at



(United States) and



(Canada).

U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.



or follow us on

Twitter ,

Facebook , and

Instagram .

Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA)

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) is the labor union and exclusive bargaining representative for all Major League Soccer (MLS) players, ensuring the protection of their bargained-for rights.

Established in 2003, the MLSPA serves to promote players' collective best interests, amplify their voices, and represent them in their group commercial and licensing activities. The MLSPA is a democratic organization, run by and for players. To learn more please visit .



