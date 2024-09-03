Romania's Parliament Approves Donation Of Patriot System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower house of Romania's Parliament approved a draft law allowing the donation of a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

In June, Bucharest said it would donate one of its two Patriot systems to Ukraine on condition that allies replaced it with a similar air defense system.

On September 2, the draft law was approved by the Senate of Romania (the upper house of the parliament), Romania Insider publication notes.

The law must now be signed by President Klaus Iohannis, after which the will issue an order for the donation to go ahead.

In 2017, Romania signed a $4 billion deal to buy Patriots. To date, the country has received four systems so far, two of which are already in operation.

In July, the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania, Volodymyr Zelensky and Klaus Iohannis, signed the Agreement on Cooperation in the Security Sector, which provides, in particular, for Romania to donate its Patriot system to Ukraine.