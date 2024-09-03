'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Row: Netflix Updates Disclaimer 'To Include Real, Code Names Of Hijackers'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India issued an official statement on Tuesday addressing the controversy surrounding the Anubhav Sinha-directed 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack.' The OTT platform's content head for India announded that the disclaimer of the web series has been updated to 'include the real and code names of the hijackers.'

Netflix India's content head, Monika Shergill, on Tuesday, met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in Delhi after being summoned by them to explain the alleged controversial aspects of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack.'



Voicing concern over the depiction of terrorists in the web series, a senior official had said nobody had the right to play with the sentiments of the nation, PTI reported, citing officials familiar with the development.



After the visit to the I&B ministry, Monika Shergill, the Vice President of Content, Netflix India, said,“For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of story-telling, and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.”