BACHA COFFEE TO OPEN €20 MILLION FLAGSHIP ON THE CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES, MARKING BOLD EXPANSION INTO EUROPE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Bacha Coffee, the iconic Moroccan coffee brand established in Marrakech in 1910, is set to open its flagship store on the legendary Champs-Élysées in Paris by Q4 2024. This highly anticipated launch marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s global expansion, as it makes a bold stride into the European market, where it already ships to 17 countries.



Following its international debut in Singapore in late 2019 out of its home in Marrakech, Bacha Coffee has rapidly extended its presence across Asia, establishing key locations in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea. The brand has also made significant inroads into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Kuwait City. With 24 locations across 12 cities worldwide and a global team of over 2,000 employees, Bacha Coffee continues to grow its prestigious legacy.



“Bacha Coffee has experienced remarkable growth since our first international outpost in Singapore in 2019. We’ve become a household name across Asia and the Middle East, and now, we are excited to turn our focus towards Europe,” says Taha Bouqdib, President and CEO of V3 Gourmet, the parent company of Bacha Coffee. “Europe is a cornerstone in our global expansion strategy, and the opening of our flagship store in Paris is just the beginning, with several more openings planned for 2025 and beyond.”



Expanding Global Footprint

The Bacha Coffee Champs-Élysées flagship is a €20 million investment and marks a new chapter for Bacha Coffee. It continues its strategy of establishing a presence at iconic landmarks in major cities around the world and will span three floors, covering 1,500 square metres. The space will feature a boutique, a takeaway counter, and a coffee room. To commemorate the launch, exclusive special edition serialised products will be available only at the Paris Champs-Élysées store.



To support Bacha Coffee’s international expansion, new facilities have been established in strategic locations like Marrakech and Singapore, expanding the brand’s capacity for state-of-the-art R&D, production and coffee roasting. These facilities ensure a consistent supply of freshly roasted coffee, strategically located near Bacha Coffee locations worldwide. Plans are also underway to open additional R&D and roasting facilities in the Middle East and Europe to strengthen its supply chain



Buoyed by strong year-on-year growth across the GCC states, East Asia, and Southeast Asia, Bacha Coffee achieved profitability in 2023, with annual revenue of $95.5 million and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of $2.2 million (accredited by ACRA). By the end of 2024 it will have added to its existing locations in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul (Cheongdam-dong), and Paris.



The brand is poised for even greater growth in 2025, with locations set to open in new markets including Tokyo (Ginza), Macau, and Saudi Arabia. By 2030, Bacha Coffee aims to have a presence in all the major capitals of the world.



“As we continue our journey of growth and expansion, Bacha Coffee remains committed to delivering an unparalleled coffee experience that honours our rich heritage and the quality of a bygone era while embracing the future,” says Bouqdib. “Our brand is synonymous with exceptional and consistent 100% Arabica coffees, which our customers love and have come to depend upon. Our new flagship in Paris is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter, as we bring the world of Bacha Coffee to more cities and coffee lovers around the globe.”





