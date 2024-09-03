UN elects Iraq to chair Group of 77, China next year

(MENAFN) Iraq has been elected to chair the Group of 77 (G77) and China at the United Nations for the year 2025, marking a significant achievement for the country after 60 years. This decision was unanimously adopted during a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group held at the UN headquarters in New York, where Iraq's nomination for the position was discussed. This will be the first time Iraq has held this prestigious role since the group's establishment.



The announcement came from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, highlighting the country's commitment to the G77 and China’s fundamental principles. Abbas Kadhom Obaid, the charge d'affaires of Iraq's Permanent Mission to the UN, emphasized Iraq's dedication to supporting the developmental goals of emerging economies. He noted that Iraq would focus on advancing economic, technological, and social development for developing countries during its tenure.



Established in 1964, the G77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries within the UN system. Although it originally consisted of 77 founding members, including Iraq, the group’s membership has expanded to 134 nations. Iraq's new role as chair will involve guiding and representing the interests of this diverse and growing coalition.



Obaid assured that Iraq is fully committed to ensuring the success of its chairmanship, adhering to the core objectives of the G77 and China. This leadership role reflects Iraq’s increasing influence and active participation in international diplomacy and development issues.

