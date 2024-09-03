Tourmaline Bio To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, CEO, is expected to participate in the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investor Conference, New York

Fireside Chat

Monday, September 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside Chat

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 3:40 pm ET

A live webcast of both presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at ir.tourmalinebio.com . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Tourmaline Bio website following each event.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline's lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006).

About Pacibekitug

Pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006) is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. Pacibekitug has been previously studied in 448 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing pacibekitug in TED and ASCVD as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

Investor Contact

Meru Advisors

Lee M. Stern

...

Media Contact

Scient PR

Sarah Mishek

...