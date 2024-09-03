Tradr Etfs Transforms Leveraged Trading By Launching Industry's First Monthly And Weekly Reset Etfs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eight new

ETFs mark the advent of "Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs," trading products designed to overcome the volatility drag dilemma faced by daily reset investors NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs ,

a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today announced the launch of eight leveraged ETFs as part of its new series of "Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs." Tradr's new products reset their performance target on a calendar week or calendar month, providing an alternative to the daily resets offered by today's leveraged ETFs. The launch represents a profound advancement in the world of leveraged trading that will significantly expand the possible uses of leverage for a variety of investment purposes. Weekly and Monthly Leveraged ETFs The six new ETFs below seek 200% exposure to the weekly or monthly performance of the SPY ETF and the Invesco QQQ ETF for broad U.S. equity exposure, and to the SOXX ETF for semiconductor industry exposure.

Ticker Fund Name Reference

Security Exposure Performance

Reset Period Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> SPYB Tradr 2X Long SPY Weekly ETF SPY 2X Long Weekly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> SPYM Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF SPY 2X Long Monthly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> QQQ W Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Weekly ETF QQQ 2X Long Weekly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> MQQQ Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF QQQ 2X Long Monthly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> SOXW Tradr 2X Long SOXX Weekly ETF SOXX 2X Long Weekly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> SOXM Tradr 2X Long SOXX Monthly ETF SOXX 2X Long Monthly

Weekly Leveraged ETFs for Single Stocks

Tradr ETFs also introduced the following ETFs with magnified long weekly exposures to NVIDIA stock (NVDA) and Tesla stock (TSLA), complementing its two existing short daily reset ETFs, NVDS and TSLQ .

Ticker Fund Name Reference

Security Exposure Performance

Reset Period Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> NVDW Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF NVDA 1.75X Long Weekly Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal"> TSLW Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF TSLA 1.5X Long Weekly

Calendar Resets Represent a Key Evolution in the Leveraged ETF Space

Tradr's Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs can benefit a variety of investors, including professional portfolio managers, day traders, swing traders, financial advisors, and anyone looking to significantly increase their purchasing power. The ETFs allow investors to choose a non-daily performance reset period to better align their investment horizon with their investment conviction and return expectations.

Weekly ETFs reset performance each calendar week on the last trading day of the week, while monthly ETFs reset on the last trading day of the calendar month. Tradr also plans to launch several ETFs with calendar quarter resets on October 1.

"Since its inception in 2006, the leveraged ETF space has grown to over $100 billion in assets under management. However, only daily reset products have been made available, which effectively has shut out investors who are looking for magnified returns for any period longer than a day. In particular, the current leveraged product landscape is not very user friendly or appropriate for medium-term investors or financial intermediaries such as fee-based advisors," explains Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "Our non-daily ETFs represent a long overdue tool to address the shortcomings of daily performance resets, especially for any fiduciary who needs to be concerned about suitability when selecting products for their clients."

Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs provide a practical alternative to daily leveraged ETFs, which are specifically designed to generate an amplified return for one day only and are best suited for day traders. Years of data show that many investors hold dailies for several days, weeks or even months, leading to several challenges. The first is the erosion of returns, or "volatility drag," caused by day-to-day price movements in the underlying security, which in turn compounds over time making it difficult to achieve the targeted leverage multiple. In addition, use of daily ETFs usually requires frequent position monitoring and rebalancing, which is time consuming and potentially generates unnecessary trading costs.

Markiewicz adds, "It's like wearing daily contact lenses for several days in a row where the longer you keep them in, the less effective they become. We expect these new ETFs will help investors achieve the leverage they envision over the timeframe they want."

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged and inverse ETFs, please visit .

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs

are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders

who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Compounding Risk:

The Funds have an investment objective for a specific calendar period, and performance for any other period is the result of its compounded return. Performance for periods longer than the full calendar period will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the intended leverage multiple of the daily return of the reference security for the same period.

Leverage Risk:

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security.

Swap risk: The Funds' use of derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Funds to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives.

Intra-Calendar Period Investment Risk:

The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific calendar period (week or month). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting . The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000527

SOURCE AXS Investments