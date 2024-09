Save And Gain Peace Of Mind During Fall Open House Weekend, Starting At Gate Of Heaven Cemetery And Mausoleum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Are you thinking about planning for your family's future or exploring burial and cremation options? ✨ Discover the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at our Open House Weekend and learn about the peace and comfort that Gate of Heaven Cemetery offers. 🕊️





Preplanning burial or cremation arrangements for oneself or a loved one may seem difficult. However, it is a responsible and loving gesture that offers invaluable peace of mind. It allows family members to honor and celebrate the life of their departed loved one, knowing that their wishes are being carried out as pre-arranged.





Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at [email protected] or learn more at

Memorial planning is easy - our caring and professional memorial planning advisors show you how

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Amid the past year's challenges, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is empowering families with knowledge and confidence to protect their loved ones' legacies.

We invite you to attend these open house events, which are scheduled throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties. They are designed to help families avoid the stress of last-minute burial decisions. We look forward to seeing you there.

Join us for the exclusive Open House weekend on September 14 and 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m . at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. This is a unique opportunity for you to benefit from the lowest grand opening prices and an exclusive 0% Interest for 48 Months offer, available only during the event.

Prepare to be amazed by the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection's expansion. It boasts elegant marble crypts, cremation niches, and breathtaking sacred art pieces, including a unique two-story mosaic of Christ ascending from the tomb by Mellini Art and Glass Mosaics of Florence, Italy.

The mausoleum also features a life-size statue of Saint Padre Pio at the entrance and 14 meticulously restored life-like statues of the Stations of the Cross from St. Peter's Church in Newark.

For Catholics, the cremated remains of loved ones deserve a truly sacred resting space. Entrusting the cremains to a chapel, mausoleum, or cemetery offers a meaningful place for remembrance and prayer for current and future generations. You can rest assured that your loved ones will be in a place of utmost respect and reverence. Learn more about our offerings by attending any open house or visiting .

For insights on burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning, visit our website, , engage in person with our dedicated Memorial Planning Advisors on-site, or send an email to [email protected] .

Fall Open House Schedule

September 14 & 15:

Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, N.J. 07936. . (888) 459-0746.

September 28 & 29:

Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, N.J. 07430. . (888) 489-9095.

September 28 & 29:

Christ The King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, N.J. 07417. . (888) 802-2933.

October 12 & 13: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, N.J. 07031. . (888) 467-8903.

October 26 & 27:

St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, N.J. 07067. . (888) 444-2791.

November 9 & 10: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306. (888) 621-0337.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark