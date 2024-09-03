Jinkosolar Completes Delivery Of PV Modules Donated To Aid Maui Fire Victims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS ), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced the successful completion of its delivery program which provided over 1,000 PV modules to Ohana Hope Village (OHV), a rapid response initiative in Kahului, Maui aimed to provide sustainable housing solutions for families displaced by the August 2023 Maui fire. The donation program began promptly in September 2023, soon after the fire, to ensure timely assistance to those in need.

Designed by Hawaii Off Grid Architecture & Engineering in collaboration with Family Life Center, the village comprises 16 pods consisting of 88 modular units and accommodates multi-generational families. Each pod will function as a distributed

microgrid with solar, energy storage, and a central biodiesel backup generator. This will allow for an off-grid, carbon-neutral, and net-zero energy community.

"We applaud Ohana Hope Village for its swift and effective response in providing sustainable housing for families affected by the Maui fires," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "We hope that our contribution has played a role in providing comfort to affected families, as they rebuild their lives."

"We are grateful for JinkoSolar's speedy and generous donation of solar panels to Ohana Hope Village. JinkoSolar's donation provides free, clean electricity, which enables us to direct more resources to supporting fire survivors in their recovery," said David Sellers, Principal Architect, Hawaii Off Grid Architecture & Engineering.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS ) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2024.

To find out more, please see:

About Hawaii Off Grid (HIOG)

Hawaii Off Grid (HIOG) is the largest architecture and engineering firm on Maui focusing on general architecture with an emphasis on off-grid water, wastewater, and energy system-specific projects. HIOG provides their clients with sustainable options for materials, methods, and the newest technologies in renewable energy, water, and waste systems.



To find out more, please see:



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.