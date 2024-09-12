Viatris 2023 Sustainability Report: Advocating For Patients

(MENAFN- 3BL) With people at the heart of our mission, Viatris is committed to representing and capturing the diverse voices of patients and caregivers and joining together for advocacy. As both a caretaker and a caregiver, people often experience a lack of power and limited access to information at a time when they may be at their most vulnerable. We work with many patient advocacy organizations to help provide patients and caregivers with access to information, grow their knowledge and leverage the power of their collective voice to raise awareness. Together with patient organizations and academia, we engage in education, research, sponsorships, awareness events and policy efforts with the goal to empower patients.

Collaborated with Allergy & Anaphylaxis Australia on awareness campaigns, patient education and resources to help ensure familiarity with how and when to use epinephrine auto-injectors. We also collaborate with the Australian Society of Clinical Immunology (ASCIA) to promote, evaluate, and update ASCIA allergy and anaphylaxis e-training courses and online resources.

Sponsored the COPD Foundation's Lace up for Lungs campaign in the U.S., which is instrumental in advancing the organization's mission to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy and awareness to stop COPD and related lung diseases

Participated in and sponsoring the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's annual Corporate Cup. More than a dozen colleagues took part in recreation and sporting events between area companies, while raising awareness and money to support the foundation.

Supported our longtime U.S.-based partner the Boomer Esiason Foundation to provide education and resources to families affected by cystic fibrosis and the organization's BEF Financial Hardship Fund, which provides a temporary source of funding for families during a time of unexpected adversity or emergency

Partnered with several multiple sclerosis (MS) advocacy associations, including the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, the National MS Society and others to provide educational resources and support for people living with this autoimmune disease

Collaborated with patients' organizations and medical societies to create the MyHealthMyLife website to support patients group to provide additional resources on diseases awareness

Supported long-term partner Brazilian Association of Family, Friends and People with Affective Disorders (ABRATA) on several initiatives including disease awareness and advocacy

Partnered with the Active Citizen Network (ACN), which supports several regional and local activities on European Patients' Rights Day to strengthen patients' voice in shaping and influencing health policies focusing on the healthcare workforce crisis Participated in the working group of Gravitate Health, a publicprivate partnership with 40 members from Europe and the U.S., which works to equip and empower people with digital information tools that make them confident, active and responsive in their patient journey

