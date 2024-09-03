International Saudi Falcons and Hunting exhibition To Welcome Visitors in October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Saudi Falcons and Hunting To Welcome Visitors in October

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Falcons Club is preparing to launch its International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024, set to run from October 3-12 at (Riyadh Exhibition...cebter) in Melham, north of Riyadh. The event will feature over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries.This year's exhibition is back with a fresh, revitalized experience, covering an expansive 60,000 square meters designed to captivate and engage visitors. The event offers a wide array of activities tailored for enthusiasts of falconry, hunting, weapons, and outdoor adventures, as well as those with a passion for cultural arts, both locally and globally. It is a must-visit destination for people of all ages, from individuals to families and children.Among the highlights are interactive exhibits like the Shalayel Digital Museum, where visitors can explore the rich heritage of falconry through cutting-edge virtual reality and interactive displays. The exhibition also features dedicated sections showcasing the latest in falconry supplies and technology, specialized falcon foods and products, camping and outdoor equipment, hunting weapons and tools, as well as displays for motorcycles, bicycles, and off-road vehicles.The exhibition also showcases a wild cooking area and a special zone for the Future Falconers program, an initiative by the Saudi Falcons Club aimed at engaging children with fun and educational activities. Visitors can explore a photo gallery, live art demonstrations, and arts and crafts section featuring sculpture displays. The event also offers interactive games, remote-controlled aircraft shows, and a diverse food court.The exhibition includes the Kingdom's first-ever platform for the sale of various types of weapons, where Saudi companies will showcase firearms and ammunition from over 55 global brands. Alongside exclusive and rare editions for hunting enthusiasts, the event offers visitors the chance to experience both live and virtual shooting.The exhibition will run alongside the Al-Melwah Falcon Race, taking place from October 7 to 12, and the Saudi Falcons Club Auction, featuring locally sourced falcons, which runs from October 1 to November 15 to coincide with the falconry season. Visitors to the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition can experience the excitement of a fast-paced, live auction, broadcast on TV and streamed on the club's official social media channels.The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is open to visitors daily from 4 PM to 11 PM. With events like these, the Saudi Falcons Club aims to continue efforts in preserving and innovating the cultural heritage of falconry, ensuring its sustainability for future generations, and raising environmental awareness.

