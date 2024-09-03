Kuwait Cultural Week Kicks Off In UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba Ben-Shaiba

LONDON, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait cultural week kicked off on Tuesday in the United Kingdom under the patronage of the of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The cultural week comes as part of a series of activities between the two countries within the framework of (the Year of the Kuwaiti-British Partnership).

In a statement for KUNA, during his visit to the cultural week on behalf of His Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad said that the events would include a number of cultural and craft exhibitions hosted by the Kuwaiti Embassy in London.

A musical concert that will be held in one of the theaters in the British capital, he added.

Ambassador Jarrah Al-Sabah pointed out that this event came as part of celebrating the 125th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Kuwaiti Agreement in 1899.

He praised all the efforts to organize this event in London, stressing at the same time on the importance of these activities in strengthening cultural and social relations between the two countries. (end)

