Ali Finishes Sixth In 100M Final, Prepares For 800M Contest

Doha: Qatar's wheelchair racer Ali Arshad ended his campaign in the men's 100m T34 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, settling for sixth position at Stade de France yesterday.

Ali, who clocked a personal best of 15.20 secs in the qualifying round on Sunday, finished the final in 15.42 secs with Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana clinching the medal with a time of 14.76 secs – his personal best mark and area record.

Tunisia's world record holder Walid Ktila claimed silver medal in 15.14 secs while Canada's Austin Smeenk took the bronze after clocking 15.19 secs.

Australia's Rheed Mccracken (15.31 secs) and UAE's Mohamad Othman (15.40 secs) respectively completed the top five in yesterday's final.

Ali's time was better than Finland's Henry Manni (15.64 secs) and China's Wenhao Gong (15.67 secs), who finished in seventh and eighth positions respectively.

The Qatar athlete will now look for his maiden Paralympic medal in the 800m T34 event which will start on Friday.

“I am overall satisfied with my performance in the 100m because it was a tough field,” Ali said after the event.

“I am hoping to be better in the 800m event as I have gained good experience now.”

Al Annabi's main hope Sara Masud will begin her medal hunt in the women's shot put on Thursday.