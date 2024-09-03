Labor Day shooting on Chicago train results in 4 deaths

(MENAFN) On Labor Day morning, a tragic shooting on a train in a Chicago suburb resulted in the deaths of four individuals, according to local authorities. The incident took place on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train in Forest Park, located approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) west of downtown Chicago. The shooting has been reported by a US-based news agency, highlighting the severity of the event.



The police were alerted to the shooting after receiving a 911 call shortly before 5:30 a.m. local time (10:30 GMT). The caller reported that multiple people had been shot on the train. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four victims; three were pronounced dead at the location, and the fourth was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead as well.



Deputy Police Chief Christopher Chin stated that the victims were likely asleep when they were shot. The victims were found dispersed across two different train cars, with three located in one car and the fourth in another. Authorities are treating the incident as a random attack, with no clear motive established.



The shooter fled the scene but was subsequently identified through video surveillance footage. Although the suspect’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, the individual is now in custody. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629554