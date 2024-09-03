Japan experiences hottest summer for second consecutive year since 1898

(MENAFN) Japan has experienced its hottest summer of 2024 since the beginning of weather record-keeping in 1898, equaling the extreme high temperatures experienced in 2023, according to local reports on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency revealed that the average temperature for the months of June through August this year was 1.76 degrees Celsius (35.1 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average recorded between 1991 and 2020. This significant increase highlights the ongoing impact of climate change on the region's weather patterns.



The summer saw a dramatic rise in the frequency of "extreme heat" events, with temperatures reaching or exceeding 35 degrees Celsius on 8,821 occasions. This figure represents a notable increase from the previous year's count of 6,692 such occurrences. The surge in extreme heat events underscores the intensity and persistence of the high temperatures experienced across the country.



In addition to the increased number of extreme heat days, the summer also brought record-breaking temperatures to numerous locations. Out of 914 monitoring sites nationwide, 144 either set new temperature records or matched existing historical highs. This widespread record-setting further illustrates the severity of the summer's heat wave and its extensive impact across Japan.



Looking ahead, the Japan Meteorological Agency has cautioned the public to remain vigilant as prolonged high temperatures are expected to persist into September. To mitigate the risks associated with the ongoing heatwave, the agency has advised the use of air conditioning and other heatstroke prevention measures to ensure public safety and well-being during this extreme weather period.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629458