Global Capnography Devices Market Size To Worth USD 1694.8 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.7%

The Global Capnography Devices Size was Valued at USD 671.6 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Capnography Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1694.8 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

New York, United States , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Capnography Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 671.6 Million in 2023 to USD 1694.8 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the projected period.









Capnography devices are medical tools used to measure the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) in a patient's breath during anesthesia, intensive care, or in an emergency. These devices measure CO2 levels in real-time and display them as a capnogram, a waveform that represents the patient's respiratory status. Capnography is especially useful because it provides immediate feedback on ventilation effectiveness, allowing healthcare providers to identify issues such as airway obstruction, respiratory depression, or insufficient ventilation. Capnography devices are commonly used in clinical settings during surgeries and sedation procedures to keep the patient's breathing stable and CO2 properly eliminated from the body. One of the primary factors driving global adoption of these items is advancements in capnography technology. Because of the development of novel approaches to monitoring respiratory function, the use of capnography equipment for precise and effective airway management has grown. The growing preference for minimally invasive treatments for respiratory disorders is expected to propel global growth in the capnography device market. However, the high cost of devices and the scarcity of skilled personnel required to operate them, particularly in developing countries, may restrain market growth in capnography.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Capnography Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Mainstream, Sidestream, and Microstream), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Pain Medicine, Procedural Sedation, Critical Care, and Others), By Type (Hand-Held, Stand-Alone, and Multi-Parameter), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The sidestream segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global capnography devices market during the projected period.

Based on the technology, the global capnography devices market is divided into mainstream, sidestream, and microstream. Among these, the sidestream segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the capnography devices market during the projected period. The widespread use of side-stream technology in anesthesia monitoring has helped to drive significant growth. Devices with side-stream technology provide several benefits, including easy connectivity and fewer sterilization challenges.

The emergency medicine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global capnography devices market is categorized into emergency medicine, pain medicine, procedural sedation, critical care, and others. Among these, the emergency medicine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Emergency medicine, which includes acute care for obstetric, medical, and surgical emergencies, is driving rapid growth in the emergency medical services market. Capnographs are increasingly being used to improve prehospital ventilation, manage pediatric emergencies, and measure pulmonary blood flow. The growing number of trauma cases that require immediate medical attention fuels demand for these services.

The hand-held segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global capnography devices market is categorized into hand-held, stand-alone, and multi-parameter. Among these, the hand-held segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hand-held capnography devices, which are essential for monitoring CO2 levels and ensuring patient safety, are gaining popularity due to their portability and versatility, making them suitable for a wide range of medical settings including hospitals, clinics, and ambulances. Their ease of use makes them desirable in a variety of healthcare settings, including critical care, anesthesia, sedation, and emergencies.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global capnography devices market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global capnography devices market over the forecast period. North America's significant market share can be attributed to a number of factors. The region's prevalence of respiratory diseases has increased, owing primarily to unhealthy lifestyles and high-stress levels. This has created a high demand for respiratory monitoring solutions, such as capnography devices. In addition, new reimbursement models for respiratory and monitoring procedures have been implemented in North America, increasing access to these solutions and driving demand.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global capnography devices market during the projected period. A number of factors have contributed to this expansion. The region's healthcare systems have undergone continuous improvement, resulting in improved access to care. Increased healthcare spending, as well as increased awareness among end users about the use of capnography technology, are propelling market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Capnography Devices Market are Smiths Medical (acquired by ICU Medical Inc.), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Masimo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nonin, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, BD, Diamedica (UK) Limited, EDAN Instruments, Inc., Phillips Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Infinium Medical, Criticare Technologies, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, GE HealthCare and Masimo Partner to Add Masimo SET Pulse Oximetry to the Wireless and Wearable GE HealthCare Portrait Mobile Platform.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global capnography devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Capnography Devices Market, By Technology



Mainstream

Sidestream Microstream

Global Capnography Devices Market, By Application



Emergency Medicine

Pain Medicine

Procedural Sedation

Critical Care Others

Global Capnography Devices Market, By Type



Hand-Held

Stand-Alone Multi-Parameter

Global Capnography Devices Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

