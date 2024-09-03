Ooredoo Group Unveils Inaugural GRI-2023 ESG Report, Reinforces Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ooredoo Group has made a significant leap in its sustainability journey with the release of its inaugural GRI-2023 ESG report.

This report, developed in reference to the latest GRI Universal Standards for reporting and the telecoms-specific SASB standards, marks the company's fourth year of ESG disclosures. The 2023 standalone ESG Report stands out as the most comprehensive and transparent to date.

Under the leadership of the Group Human Resources and Sustainability division, Ooredoo is in the final stage of establishing a dedicated ESG committee, ensuring a structured approach to overseeing and guiding sustainability initiatives and performance across the Group. These efforts contribute to both Ooredoo's regulatory and investor needs, integrating sustainability into the very fabric of the company.

With a detailed materiality analysis and an expanded level of disclosures, this report highlights Ooredoo's commitment to sustainable development across its operational footprint in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Algeria, Tunisia and Maldives.

Group Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer, Ooredoo Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, said:“As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by a vision of using its services to enrich people's digital lives and stimulate human growth. We believe in the power of technology as an enabler to bring about social and economic progress. This belief is at the core of our ESG efforts, and this inaugural GRI- ESG report is a reflection of our values and our dedication to a sustainable future.”

Al Kuwari added:“This report is not just about looking back at what we have achieved; it's about setting the stage for what we will accomplish in the future. By setting clear targets and objectives across social and environmental indicators, we are laying the groundwork for continuous improvement and innovation in sustainability.”

This strategic focus is evident in Ooredoo's responsible initiatives to optimise network energy usage and transition to energy-efficient technologies. In 2023, the total Group direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions decreased by 4.5% compared to 2022.