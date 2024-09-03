Al Hammadi Bids Farewell To Armenian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of Armenia to the State of Qatar H E Armen Sarkissian, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador of Armenia for his efforts in supporting and strengthening the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties.