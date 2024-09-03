Al Hammadi Bids Farewell To Armenian Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of Armenia to the State of Qatar H E Armen Sarkissian, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador of Armenia for his efforts in supporting and strengthening the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties.
MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108629346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.