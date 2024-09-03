China urges full application of UN resolution to establish ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, China urged the full implementation of United Nations resolutions aimed at establishing a cease-fire in Gaza and facilitating the early release of hostages. Chinese Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning stressed the critical need to enforce UN Security Council resolutions to achieve an immediate cease-fire and create conditions that would allow for the swift release of those held captive.



Mao expressed China's deep regret over the deaths of the six Israeli captives, highlighting the tragic consequences of the ongoing conflict. She reaffirmed China's intention to continue working with the international community to contribute positively to efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation and addressing the humanitarian crisis.



Despite the UN Security Council's resolutions calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, Israel has continued its military operations against Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023. This relentless offensive has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread suffering, with nearly 40,300 Palestinian casualties reported, most of whom are women and children, and over 93,100 individuals injured, according to local health authorities.



China's call for action underscores the urgency of resolving the conflict and addressing the severe humanitarian impact it has had on civilians. The international community remains engaged in efforts to mediate a cease-fire and alleviate the suffering of those affected by the prolonged violence.

