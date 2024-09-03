Former J&K Cms Trade Barbs Over 'BJP Ties'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state including National (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti have entered into a verbal brawl, with both the leaders labelling each other as the allies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Omar Abdullah while talking to the persons in Ganderbal while reacting to Madhav's silent visits to J&K, said Madhav has been close to PDP only and seems he is still in touch with the party.

“He was the man behind stitching the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015,” Omar said.

However, the PDP Chief, Mehbooba Mufti stated that Omar has served as the minister during BJP rule during which POTA was brought to J&K, ban on Shahtosa was imposed, he advocated for an attack on Pakistan.

“But, PDP formed the government with BJP on conditions, we revoked the FIRs against 12000 youth, ensured ceasefire, invited separatist for talks,” she said, adding that the work done by both the parties is known to all.

“PDP has worked a lot despite having three times less MLAs than NC,” Mehbooba said.