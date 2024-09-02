Thermal Ceramics Market To Cross USD 10.08 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thermal Ceramics size is expected to register 7.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising focus on efficiency.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Ceramics value could reach USD 10.08 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market's growth is propelled by the increasing need for advanced insulation materials capable of withstanding extreme temperatures. As industries such as steel, petrochemicals, and power generation continue to expand, the demand for thermal ceramics that offer superior heat resistance and energy efficiency is rising, driving significant market expansion. The growing emphasis on research and development activities in the field also support growth.

For instance, in January 2024, Chinese researchers developed a novel porous ceramic that combines exceptional strength at high temperatures with excellent thermal insulation. Led by Chu Yanhui from South China University of Technology, the team created high-entropy diboride ceramics with impressive load-bearing capacity, outstanding thermal insulation, and superior stability, maintaining performance at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, technological advancements in the development of lightweight and durable thermal ceramics are further enhancing their performance and widening their applications across various industries.

Insulation Bricks to Dominate the Market

The Insulation Bricks segment could lead the thermal ceramics market from 2024 to 2032, driven by the growing demand for efficient and durable insulation materials in high-temperature industrial processes. Insulation bricks are widely used in industries such as metallurgy, ceramics, and glass production, where they help maintain optimal operating temperatures while minimizing energy consumption. The segment's growth is further supported by advancements in manufacturing technologies that enable the production of high-quality insulation bricks with improved thermal properties and resistance to thermal shock.

1,000° to 1,400°C Temperature Range to Experience Significant Growth

Thermal ceramics market size from 1,000° to 1,400°C Temperature segment will witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for thermal ceramics in applications requiring insulation within this temperature range. Industries such as steel, cement, and chemical processing rely heavily on thermal ceramics that can withstand high temperatures while providing effective insulation. The segment's growth is further fueled by the need for materials that offer excellent thermal stability, low thermal conductivity, and resistance to chemical corrosion in demanding environments.

Europe to Lead the Market with Strong Industrial Growth

Europe thermal ceramics market will register a notable market CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the region's strong industrial base and increasing investments in energy-efficient technologies. Key countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are leading the adoption of thermal ceramics, supported by stringent regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The region's well-established industries, including steel, petrochemicals, and manufacturing, are significant consumers of thermal ceramics, further bolstering market growth.

Thermal Ceramics Market Players

Prominent companies operating in the thermal ceramics industry include, 3M Company, Ibiden Co., Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., BNZ Materials Inc., and HarbisonWalker International.

In May 2024, SINTX Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced ceramic materials and technologies, announced a 5-year strategic partnership with Myosung Co., Ltd. The agreement focuses on identifying and developing potential clients interested in technical ceramic products and services.

