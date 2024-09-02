3 Demons Performance Partners With Aerosmith's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer, Joey Kramer, And His Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee To Support Veterans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GREENEVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Demons Performance (3DP), a motorsport team gaining recognition for its philanthropic initiatives, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Joey Kramer's Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee, an esteemed certified organic coffee company founded by the legendary drummer of Aerosmith. This collaboration unites two entities with a shared mission of giving back, specifically by supporting the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Joey Kramer's Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee

A behind-the-scenes look at the excitement of events.

Continue Reading

3 Demons Performance garnered attention in the motorsport community for their high-performance Demon 170s and their commitment to creating memorable automotive experiences. With each event, 3DP aims to support veterans through fun and funding opportunities. Their latest partnership with Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee extends this mission, bringing together the worlds of motorsport and artisanal coffee in a powerful alliance designed to foster community.

Joey Kramer, a passionate advocate for veterans and a voice for those who have faced trauma, expressed his deep enthusiasm for this partnership. "I love coffee," said Joey. "And I love how coffee has a way of bringing people together and helps to inspire meaningful connections. In partnering with 3DP, we are bringing people together, connecting them in support of those who have given so much for our country."

The collaboration will debut with a series of high-profile events, including exclusive drag race exhibitions where fans can experience the thrill of 3DP's performance cars firsthand. In addition, attendees will have the unique opportunity to sample Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee's exceptional organic, mountain-grown, single-origin coffee at dedicated coffee-tasting stations. These events are designed not just for entertainment but to serve a higher purpose-raising awareness and critical funds for veterans' causes. Through these initiatives, 3DP and Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee aim to create lasting impacts within the communities they serve.

The 3 Demons Performance team is eager to embark on this journey with Joey Kramer and Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee. They remarked, "This partnership embodies our shared values of community, support, and excellence. By coming together, we're enhancing our ability to provide veterans with meaningful experiences and essential resources. This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to making a difference."

For those interested in participating, supporting, or learning more about the upcoming events, 3DP encourages everyone to visit their website at 3dp. There, visitors can find details on how to get involved, attend events, or make a financial gift.

About 3 Demons Performance

3 Demons Performance (3DP) is dedicated to harnessing the excitement of drag racing to create positive change. With a focus on supporting service-disabled veterans and children's advocacy groups, 3DP's initiatives go beyond entertainment - providing hope, inspiration, and direct support to those in need. Through their various charitable activities, 3DP aims to uplift communities and make a lasting impact on the lives of those they touch.

About Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee

Founded by Aerosmith Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joey Kramer, Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee is more than just a coffee brand-it's a movement. They are dedicated to supporting and bringing people together by way of an exceptional coffee-sharing experience from soil to cup. Rockin' & Roastin' leverages their sourcing, roasting, and sharing of high-quality organic, mountain-grown coffees and Joey Kramer's platform to create connections that energize caring, purpose-driven collaborations and initiatives that support community.

Media Contacts:

3 Demons Performance

Name: Cheryl Pitt

Email: [email protected]

Website: 3dp

Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee

Name: Will Brierly

Email: [email protected]

Website: rockinandroastin

SOURCE 3 Demons Performance