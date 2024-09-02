Orchestry Expands APAC Team With The Addition Of New Partner Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestry is excited to announce the expansion of its team in the Asia-Pacific region with the appointment of Thomas Jamed as our new APAC Partner Manager. This strategic addition comes as Orchestry continues to see tremendous growth and success in Australia and New Zealand, where our is being embraced by leading organizations and partners alike.Introducing Thomas JamedThomas brings a wealth of experience in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, with over a decade of hands-on experience in the IT industry. His expertise in driving digital transformation and maximizing productivity through innovative solutions makes him a perfect fit for our growing team."I'm thrilled to join Orchestry, a leader in Microsoft 365 governance solutions. As the first hire in the APAC region, I'm eager to collaborate with partners and leverage my experience in the ecosystem to drive success and innovation!" shares Thomas.In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for:- Building and strengthening relationships with our partners across the APAC region.- Assisting partners in unlocking the full potential of Orchestry's platform to better serve their clients.- Driving growth and ensuring the ongoing success of our partners by providing them with the tools and support they need.What This Means for Our PartnersWith Thomas joining the Orchestry team, our APAC partners can expect even more personalized support and dedicated attention as we continue to work together towards shared success. His deep understanding of the APAC market and commitment to partner success will undoubtedly lead to stronger partnerships and new opportunities.To learn more about becoming an Orchestry partner, please visitLooking AheadWe are thrilled about what the future holds with Thomas on board. His passion for empowering organizations and his strategic vision will be key as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the region.Please join us in welcoming Thomas Jamed to the Orchestry family. We look forward to achieving great things together!About OrchestryOrchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.Learn more:

