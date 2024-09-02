Mercury: Planet Farthest From Sun On THIS Day In September

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On September 5, 2024, Mercury will reach its greatest elongation from the sun, marking its farthest point in the morning sky. This event, when Mercury is 18 degrees from the sunrise, offers an excellent opportunity for skywatchers, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere. The planet, known for its speed and proximity to the sun, will be at its highest point in the dawn sky this season

